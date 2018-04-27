Two Barrie men facing assault charges after roommates come to blows

Two Barrie men have been charged with assault following an early-morning fight between two roommates. Police say, at one point, one of the men assaulted the other with a hammer.

Barrie police responded to a call around 1:10 a.m., on D’Ambrosio Drive in the city’s south end. When they arrived, it appeared a fight had broken out between two 25-year-old male roommates regarding money owed.

According to police, the argument escalated and resulted in one man throwing punches when he didn’t get the reply he wanted from his roommate. The struggle then continued back and forth.

When police arrived, one of the men was waiting outside, and they could hear the sound of property being smashed from inside the residence. When the man entered his room with police, they found his computer and turntable had been smashed.

The roommate who initially began the fight has been charged with assault and mischief under $5,000. The second man has been charged with assault with a weapon.

Police report that both men were cleared medically, only having suffered minor injuries. The men will appear in court sometime in June.