Vehicle drives into vacant home in Glace Bay, N.S

One person was transported to hospital after a vehicle struck a home in Cape Breton this weekend.

The Glace Bay Volunteer Fire Department says shortly after 9 p.m. on Saturday, a vehicle struck a home on Dominion Street in Glace Bay.

Fire officials say when they arrived on scene, they found a vehicle almost half way through the wall of a vacant one-storey home.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to hospital for precautionary reasons.

Fire crews stayed on scene for approximately 90 minutes while the vehicle was removed from the side of the structure.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.