Ridout Street utility work adds more construction frustration to London’s downtown core

The city of London is warning motorists of another major construction project in the downtown core.

Drivers can expect delays at the intersection of Ridout Street South and Horton Street East for the next few days.

As of 9 a.m. Monday, the city says lanes will be reduced on Ridout Street at Horton Street. An officer will be on site to direct traffic as a contractor is working in the maintenance hole right in the intersection.

Although there are lane reductions, the city says motorists, cyclists and pedestrians can move through the intersection as usual, which means traffic is still able to travel in all directions, but there is the possibility of delays.

The closure is expected to end Wednesday, May 2 at 3 p.m.

Meanwhile, construction in the downtown core continues to cause delays for drivers.

Dundas Street remains closed from Ridout Street North to Richmond Street, including the intersection of Dundas and Richmond, for the construction of Dundas Place.

For those who need to exit Dundas Street, the right/left turn restrictions have been removed at Clarence Street so drivers can exit Dundas Street in either direction at Clarence Street.

Work on London’s first flex street is also to blame for channel lanes along Richmond Street between Carling Street and King Street. Those will be in place until September.

Elsewhere, water main, sewer and asphalt repairs have closed York Street between Ridout Street to the bridge over the Thames River. Bike lanes are also closed, but the city says business will remain open during the closure.

Thames Street also remains closed between Bathurst Street and King Street.

More Dundas Place closures will come into effect Tuesday

Starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Talbot Street will be closed at Dundas Street, including the intersection of Dundas and Talbot, for up to 16 weeks.