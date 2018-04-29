Fire causes ‘significant damage’ to two homes, car on Keeley Crescent

Two homes and a car received “significant damage” following a fire shortly after 9 a.m Sunday on Keeley Crescent in Saskatoon, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.

Three engine companies, an aerial ladder truck and a rescue truck responded to the fire and encountered heavy smoke and flames when they arrived. An exterior attack was started and rescue personnel entered the homes to ensure everyone made it out. There were no injuries reported.

Crews had the blaze under control within 23 minutes, and there was a small explosion as a tire on the car blew out. Damages are estimated to be $200,000 to 214 Keeley Crescent and $150,000 to 218 Keeley Crescent.

A fire investigator was called to the scene. A cause has not yet been determined.