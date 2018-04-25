Canada
April 25, 2018 7:09 pm
Updated: April 25, 2018 7:14 pm

Grocery store burns down in La Loche, Sask.

By Staff The Canadian Press

The North West Company said its grocery store in La Loche, Sask., burned down Tuesday night after closing.

Raymond Dauvin / Supplied
A A

A fire has gutted one of two grocery stores that services a remote village in northwest Saskatchewan.

The North West Company said its food store in La Loche burned down Tuesday night after closing.

READ MORE: Duplex fire in Saskatoon’s Fairhaven neighbourhood

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Derek Reimer, a company spokesman, said they plan to sell groceries at a general merchandise store it operates in the community.

The North West Company said its grocery store in La Loche, Sask., burned down Tuesday night after closing.

Raymond Dauvin / Supplied

He said 16 people worked at the grocery store and the hope is they will get jobs in the merchandise facility.

In January 2016 a teen fatally shot four people in La Loche and wounded seven others.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Fire
Grocery Store
Grocery Store Fire
La Loche
La Loche Fire
La Loche Grocery Store
La Loche Saskatchewan
North West Company
Northern Saskatchewan

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News