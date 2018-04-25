Canada
April 25, 2018 12:07 pm

Minor injuries reported in Saskatoon apartment fire

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Saskatoon firefighters arrived at the building to find heavy smoke and flame coming from an apartment.

Julien Fournier / Global News
A A

A man suffered minor injuries while fleeing an apartment fire Tuesday evening in Saskatoon.

Firefighters arrived arriving at 340 Ave. D South just after 9:30 p.m. CT to find heavy smoke and flames coming from an apartment on the top floor of the three-storey building.

A transitional attack was started to contain the fire to the suite and crews entered the building to evacuate people still inside.

READ MORE: No structures damaged in brush fire south of Saskatoon

One person received minor injuries to the bottom of his feet while evacuating.

The fire was brought under control in 30 minutes.

A Saskatoon Fire Department investigator is still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Apartment Fire Avenue D South
Apartment Fire Saskatoon
Avenue D South Apartment Fire
Avenue D South Fire
Saskatoon Apartment Fire
Saskatoon Fire
Saskatoon Fire Department

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News