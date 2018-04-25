Minor injuries reported in Saskatoon apartment fire

A man suffered minor injuries while fleeing an apartment fire Tuesday evening in Saskatoon.

Firefighters arrived arriving at 340 Ave. D South just after 9:30 p.m. CT to find heavy smoke and flames coming from an apartment on the top floor of the three-storey building.

A transitional attack was started to contain the fire to the suite and crews entered the building to evacuate people still inside.

One person received minor injuries to the bottom of his feet while evacuating.

The fire was brought under control in 30 minutes.

A Saskatoon Fire Department investigator is still trying to determine the cause of the fire.