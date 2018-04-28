Sports
April 28, 2018 8:14 pm
Updated: April 28, 2018 8:42 pm

Vancouver Canucks to pick 7th overall in 2018 NHL Entry Draft

By Digital Reporter  CKNW

Vancouver Canucks' Troy Stecher (51) reacts after getting struck in the face by the puck during third period NHL hockey action against the Edmonton Oilers, in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday, April 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A A

It will be disappointment for Vancouver Cauncks fans for another year, as the team once again missed out on a top-three pick in the NHL Entry Draft.

The Canucks were awarded the 7th overall draft pick in the 2018 NHL Draft Lottery on Saturday night.

It marks the third year in a row the club has fallen in the draft lottery. The Canucks picked 5th overall last year.

The Canucks had a slim 7.5 per cent chance of landing the 1st overall pick this year. However, according to the club, they had nearly a 39 per cent chance of slipping to 7th, which is what ended up happening.

Swedish elite prospect Rasmus Dahlin is widely expected to be picked first in this year’s draft.

WATCH: NHL draft will return to Vancouver in 2019

Buffalo, Montreal and Carolina still have a crack at that pick.

The three teams are still in contention for the first overall pick, with the result scheduled to be announced during the Las Vegas Golden Knights — San Jose Sharks second round playoff game on Saturday.

The 2018 NHL Entry Draft will take place on the weekend of June 22 in Dallas, Texas.

Vancouver will play host to the draft in June, 2019.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
canucks draft
Canucks Draft Lottery
canucks draft pick
canucks draft pick 2018
draft canucks nhl
Draft Lottery
NHL
NHL draft
nhl draft canuck
NHL draft lottery
Vancouver Canucks
vancouver canucks draft
vancouver canucks draft lottery

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News