Vancouver Canucks to pick 7th overall in 2018 NHL Entry Draft

It will be disappointment for Vancouver Cauncks fans for another year, as the team once again missed out on a top-three pick in the NHL Entry Draft.

The Canucks were awarded the 7th overall draft pick in the 2018 NHL Draft Lottery on Saturday night.

It marks the third year in a row the club has fallen in the draft lottery. The Canucks picked 5th overall last year.

There was a 38.9% chance the #Canucks would fall to seventh in the NHL #DraftLottery. That's what happened. Here’s how we go into the 2018 #NHLDraft. pic.twitter.com/h0F9lQy6J8 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) April 28, 2018

The Canucks had a slim 7.5 per cent chance of landing the 1st overall pick this year. However, according to the club, they had nearly a 39 per cent chance of slipping to 7th, which is what ended up happening.

Swedish elite prospect Rasmus Dahlin is widely expected to be picked first in this year’s draft.

Buffalo, Montreal and Carolina still have a crack at that pick.

The three teams are still in contention for the first overall pick, with the result scheduled to be announced during the Las Vegas Golden Knights — San Jose Sharks second round playoff game on Saturday.

There's goodness to be had at 7th overall. The first round of the 2018 #NHLDraft goes down Friday, June 22nd in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/Lm8AEyaFFD — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) April 29, 2018

The 2018 NHL Entry Draft will take place on the weekend of June 22 in Dallas, Texas.

Vancouver will play host to the draft in June, 2019.