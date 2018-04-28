Vancouver Canucks to pick 7th overall in 2018 NHL Entry Draft
It will be disappointment for Vancouver Cauncks fans for another year, as the team once again missed out on a top-three pick in the NHL Entry Draft.
The Canucks were awarded the 7th overall draft pick in the 2018 NHL Draft Lottery on Saturday night.
It marks the third year in a row the club has fallen in the draft lottery. The Canucks picked 5th overall last year.
The Canucks had a slim 7.5 per cent chance of landing the 1st overall pick this year. However, according to the club, they had nearly a 39 per cent chance of slipping to 7th, which is what ended up happening.
Swedish elite prospect Rasmus Dahlin is widely expected to be picked first in this year’s draft.
WATCH: NHL draft will return to Vancouver in 2019
Buffalo, Montreal and Carolina still have a crack at that pick.
The three teams are still in contention for the first overall pick, with the result scheduled to be announced during the Las Vegas Golden Knights — San Jose Sharks second round playoff game on Saturday.
The 2018 NHL Entry Draft will take place on the weekend of June 22 in Dallas, Texas.
Vancouver will play host to the draft in June, 2019.
