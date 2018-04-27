Canadian Nathan Shepherd picked in 3rd round of NFL draft

ARLINGTON, Texas – Defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd is a New York Jet.

The six-foot-five, 315-pound native of Ajax, Ont., was taken in the third round, No. 72 overall in the NFL draft Friday night.

It marks the eighth straight year at least one Canadian has been selected.

Shepherd, who played collegiately at Division II Fort Hays State University, was the highest-projected Canadian heading into the draft.

Gil Brandt, the longtime Dallas Cowboys player-personnel director and current senior analyst at NFL.com, ranked Shepherd 50th among his top-150 draft prospects.

NFL draft guru Mike Mayock had Shepherd ranked No. 43 in his top-100 draft-eligible players.