29-year-old man dies in custody at Mission Institution
A 29-year-old inmate has died at a correctional facility in Mission.
Andrew Clark Crowder was serving a four-year sentence for aggravated assault and died while in custody at the Mission Institution’s minimum security unit on Friday.
READ MORE: Captured: 83-year-old convicted murderer who escaped minimum-security B.C. prison
It’s not clear on how he died, but Correctional Service Canada says it will review the case and follow up with any updates – contacting the police and coroner if necessary.
The 29-year-old’s family was notified of his death. Crowder had been serving his sentence since July 19, 2016.
WATCH: Port Moody man sent to prison for domestic attack
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.