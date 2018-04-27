29-year-old man dies in custody at Mission Institution

A 29-year-old inmate has died at a correctional facility in Mission.

Andrew Clark Crowder was serving a four-year sentence for aggravated assault and died while in custody at the Mission Institution’s minimum security unit on Friday.

It’s not clear on how he died, but Correctional Service Canada says it will review the case and follow up with any updates – contacting the police and coroner if necessary.

The 29-year-old’s family was notified of his death. Crowder had been serving his sentence since July 19, 2016.

