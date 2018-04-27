Fire destroys row of townhouses in Elk Point, Alberta

A row of townhouses in an east-central Alberta town burned to the ground on Friday, according to an official with the Town of Elk Point.

Jay Duffee, who works for the town’s public works department, told Global News about eight suites were damaged by the blaze. He did not say if the fire resulted in any injuries.

As of 6 p.m., Duffee said his understanding was fire crews had the fire under control.

Duffee said he could not confirm what sparked the blaze.

Elk Point is located about 215 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

More to come…