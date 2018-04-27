Flood fears prompt state of emergency in Armstrong

The City of Armstrong has declared a local state of emergency as it prepares for possible flooding.

It comes after several days of warm weather, bringing on the freshet, and expected rain this weekend.

The declaration allows the city to do flood mitigation work on private property boarding two creeks that have risen rapidly this week.

Emergency Program Coordinator, Warren Smith, says some of the flow of Meighan Creek will be redirected into an agricultural field.

Armstrong residents can get sandbag materials at the Public Works Yard and at the corner of Bridge and Pleasant Valley roads.

