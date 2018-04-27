Regina upgrades, adds new features to leisure registration system

The City of Regina is upgrading its leisure program registration system to better meet residents’ needs.

The new registration system launches on May 1 and will embody a more efficient, user-friendly system with improved features like email login, wish lists, and social sharing.

The city is encouraging Regina residents to visit the city’s leisure guide after May 1 to prepare for registration by updating or creating their new account.

Registration opens for residents on May 8 at 7 a.m., while non-residents will need to wait until 7 a.m. on May 10.

The city says residents can register for programs online, by calling 306-777-7529, or by visiting any of the city’s recreation facilities.

Accessing the leisure guide

The interactive summer 2018 Leisure Guide will be available on April 28, and can be viewed here.

For people who require other options:

Visit city recreation facilities to view limited copies of the guide

Visit any Regina Public Library branch for free computer access to the guide with an option to print pages for a small fee

Visit the library’s front desk and ask for a printed copy to view while there or to make photocopies for a small fee

Key dates for Summer 2018 Leisure Guide registration