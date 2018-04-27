Garage, sheds, house among wreckage of Lumsden grass fire

Smoke was visible in the Regina area for much of Thursday evening as firefighters battled an extensive grass fire north of the city, all while a second fire destroyed a big historic red barn nearby.

Emergency crews from Regina, the Lumsden Fire Department and surrounding communities were called out when flames that later reached about a metre in height broke out east of Lumsden yesterday afternoon.

LFD has been dispatched to a grass fire on the east side of Lumsden. — Lumsden Fire Dept (@LumsdenFire) April 26, 2018

The fire was whipped along by a strong wind and although it was suppressed, firefighters kept watch overnight for flare-ups.

Lumsden fire officials confirmed the fire has been contained, but caused damage to nearby structures, and reported a garage, multiple sheds and a house among the wreckage.

Other reports indicated that the Happy Hollow Corn Maze may have been damaged, however, officials were able to confirm it was not affected.

