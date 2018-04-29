Canada can’t relitigate projects every time a new government is elected: McKenna

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna is standing by her government’s promise that the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion will go ahead as planned, arguing that “relitigating” already-approved projects is harmful.

“We can’t relitigate projects every time a new government comes into place,” McKenna said, referring specifically to the change in government in British Columbia that resulted in the province shifting positions on the Kinder Morgan pipeline.

“It does not create investor certainty, nor does it really help protect our environment.”

McKenna is facing pushback from the provinces on multiple fronts right now. In addition to B.C.’s staunch opposition to Trans Mountain, Saskatchewan is also heading to court to try to avoid having to impose a price on carbon pollution.

The province is asking the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal to rule on the constitutionality of the federal government’s carbon tax legislation. Ottawa has maintained it can force the provinces to come up with a plan to impose some kind of levy by the end of the year.

McKenna noted that 80 per cent of Canadians already live in a province with a carbon tax.

Asked if the systems of government in Canada are somehow broken, the minister denied that’s the case.

“I think Canada’s working fine. The federal government is going to look after the national interest,” she said.

“In the same week, we have Saskatchewan saying we don’t have jurisdiction to put on a price on pollution, which we do. We have the province of B.C. saying we don’t have jurisdiction to approve major projects like pipelines, which we do.”

McKenna said her focus will remain on speaking directly to all Canadians, trying to convince them that the Liberals are able to balance the environment and economic considerations.

But a series of audits released just last week by environment commissioner Julie Gelfand revealed that Canada still isn’t doing enough to ensure it will meet international commitments on biodiversity and sustainable development.

Meanwhile, Canada’s latest greenhouse gas inventory report to the United Nations shows emissions are starting to trend downward, but not nearly at the rate needed to meet the country’s international commitments under the Paris climate change accord.

— With files from the Canadian Press