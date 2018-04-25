Saskatchewan files constitutional reference case over carbon tax

The Saskatchewan government has made it no secret they intended to take the federal government to court over the proposed carbon tax. After 18 months of opposition, Saskatchewan announced the launch of its constitutional reference case April 25.

Filed in the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal, the province is asking the court to answer the following question on the constitutionality of the federal government’s carbon tax legislation:

The Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act was introduced into Parliament on March 28, 2018 as Part 5 of Bill C-74. If enacted, will this Act be unconstitutional in whole or in part?

Saskatchewan Justice Minister and Attorney General Don Morgan said the province’s constitutional lawyers believe Saskatchewan has a winning chance in court. They believe The Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act goes against the constitution because it imposes a tax on some jurisdictions and not others based on what each province has chosen to do in its own jurisdiction.

“This runs contrary to the principle of federalism, which is one of the bedrocks of our constitutional division of powers, because it fails to respect the sovereignty and autonomy of the provinces with respect to matters under their jurisdiction,” Morgan said in a statement.

“Simply put, we do not believe the federal government has the right to impose a tax on one province but not others just because they don’t like our climate change plan.”

The province’s statement goes on to say that under the constitution, each level of government is sovereign within its own legislative realm meaning the federal government can’t override provincial authority in areas where provincial government has jurisdiction.

The province says their strategy, Prairie Resilience, goes farther than the federal framework and will do more to reduce emissions.

This strategy includes the development of “sector-specific output-based performance standards,” which would allow large carbon emitting facilities to be able to make up for their emissions by purchasing carbon offsets or paying into a technology fund.

Most of the industry targets in Prairie Resilience are still being developed.

Environment Minister Dustin Duncan has said consultation is still ongoing, and further announcements will be made later this year.

