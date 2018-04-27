Transcona Councillor Russ Wyatt still absent from city hall

Transcona Councillor Russ Wyatt hasn’t set foot inside city hall in months.

But the mayor said the people of Transcona are being looked after in his absence.

The councillor was absent from his fourth council meeting Thursday, and has missed various other committee meetings since taking a leave of absence in January.

A source told Global News the reason for the councillor’s extended departure from city hall is because he’s seeking help for alcohol and substance abuse.

Mayor Brian Bowman noted there is no real limit to the number of excused absences a councillor can take.

“What we’ve been advised is provided council provides a positive vote for an absence motion, that does permit members of council to attend to matters that they’re dealing with,” Bowman said. “Three unexcused absences voids one seat, but Councillor Browaty has been bringing forward motions now at many, many meetings for an absence, and we’ve all supported that.”

READ MORE: Russ Wyatt getting help for alcohol and substance abuse: source

The mayor said it’s Wyatt’s staff who are dealing with ward-related matters in his absence.

“We have made queries to the clerk’s office and my understanding is his staff are providing some support,” Bowman said. “I attended an announcement recently of the groundbreaking for a new hotel in absence of the councillor being able to attend, and I’ll continue to do what I can.”

“One of the things about serving as mayor is your ward, really, is the entire city, and that includes Transcona.”

Bowman said he hopes Councillor Wyatt is able to return as soon as possible, but said he hasn’t had any direct correspondence with him since the councillor took his leave of absence.

READ MORE: Transcona councillor Russ Wyatt on ‘extended leave’ of absence from City Hall

“I wish him well with his treatment,” Bowman said.