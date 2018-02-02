Transcona councillor Russ Wyatt on ‘extended leave’ of absence from City Hall

A long time city councillor has mysteriously stepped away from City Hall.

Russ Wyatt hasn’t been seen around the building or attended meetings in over a week.

On Thursday he failed to attend the East Kildonan – Transcona committee meeting regarding a development in his own ward.

Global News contacted his office and was told “Councillor Wyatt is currently on extended leave.”

Global News has since made repeated attempts by phone, email and in person to reach Wyatt at both city hall and his home.

However, how long Wyatt could be missing from his electoral duties or why is unknown.

Wyatt was also absent from last week’s council meeting. There are only 11 meetings each year.

The city clerk confirmed to Global News the councillor was given an “authorized leave,” however the reason was not disclosed.

Wyatt has represented the Transcona ward since being elected in 2002 and is a former member of the city’s Executive Policy Committee.