More Edmonton businesses affected as CFIA expands pork recall

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued more food recalls at several Edmonton businesses due to possible E. coli contamination.

The recall notices were issued Thursday for Acme Meat Market and Real Deal Meats Limited.

The CFIA said products from The Meat Shop at Pine Haven, a farm near Wetaskiwin that Alberta Health Services believes is linked to the outbreak, were sold at Acme Meat Market.

The agency said Acme Meat Market may have taken products from The Meat Shop at Pine Haven and turned them into meat cuts, ground pork, sausages or raw ready-to-eat items. The CFIA warns the recalled pork products, which date back to Feb. 19, should not be sold or used.

A statement from Acme Market Market said the store received official notice about the recall from The Meat Shop at Pine Haven on Wednesday.

“We had proactively removed their products from our shelves just prior to the official announcement as we had heard about the possibility of an investigation into their pork. We have been working closely with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), and Alberta Health to ensure we’re serving safe and healthy product and we are pleased to report we’re operating as usual,” reads the statement.

“At this point none of the products tested have been secured from ACME, and we are now working with different pork suppliers for our current product.”

A similar recall warning is also in place for products sold at Real Deal Meats Limited. The products under scrutiny for possible E. coli contamination date back to Feb. 19.

Recall notices are also in place for pork products sold at K & K Foodliner and Irvings Farm Fresh products.

On Thursday, Edmonton law firm James H. Brown & Associates announced it had filed a $15 million dollar lawsuit against The Meat Shop at Pine Haven.

According to the statement of claim, the lawsuit is on behalf of all people who suffered damages as a result of buying or consuming pork products that may have been contaminated with E. coli.

“It’s our best estimate of what the losses might be for the class at this point in time,” Rick Mallett, head of the class-action team at James H. Brown and Associates, said when asked about how his team arrived at the $15-million figure.

On Wednesday, Alberta Health Services (AHS) said it had a “fair degree of confidence” that a recent outbreak of E. coli in the Edmonton area is linked to certain raw and ready-to-eat pork products sold and distributed by the Meat Shop at Pine Haven, south of Wetaskiwin.

The Meat Shop issued a statement, saying it is also working to notify its customers of the food recall and that it “immediately initiated a voluntary recall” upon being notified of the positive test results for E. Coli.

“The Meat Shop continues its commitment to the production safe and wholesome food products and will provide further information as it develops over the coming days,” the statement reads in part.

As of Thursday, the number of lab-confirmed cases related to the outbreak is at 36, including 11 patients who have needed hospital care and one death that AHS said was “likely” due to E. coli infection.

READ MORE: 1 death ‘likely’ linked to E. coli outbreak in Edmonton

AHS confirmed that 21 E. coli cases were linked to Mama Nita’s Binalot restaurant in Edmonton.

READ MORE: Health officials investigate Edmonton restaurant after E. coli outbreak

The main symptom of E. coli is diarrhea, which may be bloody. Kidney failure can develop in more severe cases. Anyone with symptoms of E. coli is encouraged to call Health Link at 811.

-with files from Caley Ramsay, Emily Mertz, Phil Heidenreich and Kim Smith