ISIS servers seized in Canada as countries launch coordinated takedown of propaganda network

Internet servers linked to the so-called Islamic State (ISIS) have been seized by law enforcement officials in Canada as part of an international takedown of the terrorist group’s propaganda network.

Canada joined with the European Union and the United States in the coordinated police action that targeted the ISIS mouthpiece Amaq, Europol said in a statement released Friday.

The coordinated effort took place Wednesday and Thursday in Bulgaria, France, Romania, the Netherlands, the U.S. and Canada. The ISIS-branded al-Bayan radio and Nashir News were also targets.

“With this groundbreaking operation we have punched a big hole in the capability of IS to spread propaganda online and radicalize young people in Europe,” said Europol executive director Rob Wainwright.

Since arising in Syria and Iraq in 2014, ISIS has made heavy use of online propaganda, producing slick videos and graphics to spread its message of violence and incite terrorist attacks.

Andrew Ellis, a former senior Canadian Security Intelligence Service official, said in a 2016 speech that some of the Canadians who joined ISIS were part of the group’s propaganda wing.

“I would argue that would be equally as dangerous, maybe more, than someone who is joining the military wing. A lot of these young Western adherents to Daesh are put on the frontlines and die very quickly. Someone who is working in the propaganda wing can hurt us over and over and over again,” he said, using another name for ISIS.

