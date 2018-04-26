LISTEN: What lies ahead for grocery stores as technology continues to advance?

With ever-advancing technologies and artificial intelligence creeping into the workforce, job security for current and future generations has never been more worrying. CKNW’s Future of Work series focuses on how British Columbia’s job market is going to evolve and how to help workers get the best possible employment opportunities in the future.

We all use them, but how we use grocery stores is changing. In January, Amazon opened its first checkout free grocery store in Seattle after a year of testing.

READ MORE: LISTEN: The future of retail in an online world

The Seattle store, known as Amazon Go, relies on cameras and sensors to track what shoppers remove from the shelves, and what they put back.

Cash registers and checkout lines become superfluous, customers are billed after leaving the store using credit cards on file. So how is Amazon shaking up the grocery industry? Will we bid farewell to brick and mortar stores? And how are other grocery chains preparing to compete with Amazon’s grocery model?

LISTEN: What lies ahead for grocery stores?

