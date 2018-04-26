LISTEN: The future of retail in an online world

With ever-advancing technologies and artificial intelligence creeping into the workforce, job security for current and future generations has never been more worrying. CKNW’s Future of Work series focuses on how British Columbia’s job market is going to evolve and how to help workers get the best possible employment opportunities in the future.

As stores continue to close throughout B.C. and the world of online shopping continues to grow, what does the future of retail look like?

Vancouver retail consultant David Ian Gray says it’s not as bleak as it looks, noting the industry is simply going through a rapid transformation.

He says even though the world of online shopping has had an impact on retail, the changes to the industry were happening before that.

Gray says that as some stores disappear, others are taking their place. So what does the future of retail look like? It’s all about finding a niche.

LISTEN: The future of retail

