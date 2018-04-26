No, you can’t hold onto your flamingo inflatable on top of your car: Saanich police

Saanich police officers had to deliver an interesting warning to motorists earlier this week.

An officer was driving on McKenzie Avenue when they noticed a small car ahead of them with a giant pink flamingo inflatable on top of the roof.

Upon closer inspection, the officer realized the occupants of the car were holding on to the inflatable with their arms out the windows.

Sgt. Jereme Leslie with Saanich police says the officer pulled them over and told them what they need to do, and that involves tying the object to the roof of their car securely.

“With the nice weather finally here, please make sure you properly secure your cargo if you’re headed to the beach,” Saanich police said in a tweet.

Leslie says the driver was issued a warning but no ticket was handed out.