Ontario election 2018: Nepean riding

Voters in Nepean head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Lovina Srivastava

PC: Lisa MacLeod (incumbent)

NDP: Zaff Ansari

Green: James O’Grady

Geography

The suburban riding in the south-west part of Ottawa, this electoral district ends at Brophy Drive and Bankfield Road in the south which is new due to the Representation Act, 2015, which saw the riding of Nepean separated from Carleton. The west end of the riding ends at Eagleson Road and the east side at River Road. The north end of the riding meets the Ottawa West-Nepean riding at the CN rail near Craig Henry Drive.

History

The 2014 election saw Lisa MacLeod win re-election by almost 9,000 votes, a margin significantly smaller than in 2011 but still a hefty lead. The Tories have historically dominated the rural ridings in Ottawa. A rash of infighting in the Progressive Conservative party in the ridings over the last year as well as the Patrick Brown scandal may have an impact on the results.

By the numbers

The 2016 census has the median income in the area at $45,031, the median for the entire province sits at $33,539.