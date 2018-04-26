2 of Regina’s golf courses set to open April 27

Two of Regina’s golf courses are opening this weekend just as temperatures are expected to hit the low 20s.

Two of the King’s Park courses are set to open Friday, April 27. The Tor Hill golf course will be opening 18 holes, and the Murray golf course will be opening its driving range.

The Joanne Goulet Golf Course, located in Fairways West, will also be opening 18 holes.

Two other courses, the Lakeview Par 3 and the Murray, are scheduled to open on May 5 but that will depend on the weather cooperating.

The City of Regina owns four golf courses – all of which have set fees for a full cost recovery.

For more information, golfers are encouraged to visit the City of Regina website or call 306-777-7100.