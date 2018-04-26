Wineries submit proposal to put “Naramata Bench” on the wine label

A group of wineries located on the Naramata Bench between Penticton and Naramata have submitted a proposal to officially put “Naramata Bench” on the wine label.

It is called a sub geographic indicator and lets the consumer know precisely where the grapes made to produce the wine are grown.

Right now if you purchase an Okanagan Valley bottle of wine it means the grapes could be grown in the desert-like climate of Osoyoos all the way to Salmon Arm more than 200 kilometres away.

The push for development of sub geographic indicators stems from recommendations made by the Appellation Task Force in 2015, according to a press release from the Naramata wineries.

Becoming a recognized sub appellation in the wine world is no easy feat. A soil scientist consultant and research scientist from the Summerland Research and Development Centre were hired to study the topography, climate, soil and other geographic factors that define the area.

“The ‘Naramata Bench’ brand is firmly established as a regional reference within the B.C. wine and wine tourism industry and the new appellation will help identify the region as a premium wine producer,” said the statement.

The proposed sub appellation covers an area along the east side of the Okanagan Valley from Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park in the north to Penticton Creek within the City of Penticton to the south.

The area includes approximately 250 hectares of vineyards and over 30 wineries.

The proposal was submitted to the BC Wine Authority (BCWA) on April 23.

The BCWA will conduct stakeholder consultations within the region and hold a vote by ballot amongst registered members within the proposed region’s boundaries.

The BCWA will then submit the proposal to the Minister of Agriculture for approval.