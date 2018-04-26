3-vehicle crash in northern N.B. claims life of 60-year-old man

One man is dead and another was sent to hospital after a three-vehicle crash in the Bathurst, N.B., area Wednesday afternoon.

New Brunswick RCMP say the collision happened around 1:50 p.m. along Route 11 in Madran.

Police believe a vehicle travelling north crossed the centre line and struck another vehicle head-on. They say a third vehicle was unable to avoid the initial crash.

The RCMP say a 60-year-old man from Petit-Rocher, N.B., was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 23-year-old man from Dieppe was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say a 39-year-old woman from Nova Scotia — who was the driver of the third vehicle — was not injured.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.