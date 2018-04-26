Witness says RCMP SUV and Mustang collided at Surrey’s King George Boulevard

A Mustang convertible sat on the side of 104 Street in Surrey, its side smashed and the bumper off its rear following an incident that happened at the intersection with King George Boulevard on Wednesday night.

The collision involved a marked RCMP SUV.

Witnesses said a number of police vehicles were heading southbound on King George on their way to a call while the Mustang travelled eastbound on 104th.

That’s when the crash happened.

One witness claimed to be travelling on the 96 B-Line when an RCMP SUV crashed into the car.

The witness said the driver seemed all right but added that the car was “smashed.”

Global News has reached out to the Surrey RCMP for comment.