April 26, 2018 1:20 am

Witness says RCMP SUV and Mustang collided at Surrey’s King George Boulevard

By Online Journalist  Global News

The side of a convertible, smashed up after a collision in Surrey on April 25, 2018.

Global News
A Mustang convertible sat on the side of 104 Street in Surrey, its side smashed and the bumper off its rear following an incident that happened at the intersection with King George Boulevard on Wednesday night.

The collision involved a marked RCMP SUV.

An RCMP cruiser following a collision at the intersection of 104th Street and King George Boulevard on April 25, 2018.

Global News

Witnesses said a number of police vehicles were heading southbound on King George on their way to a call while the Mustang travelled eastbound on 104th.

That’s when the crash happened.

One witness claimed to be travelling on the 96 B-Line when an RCMP SUV crashed into the car.

A 96 B-Line bus at the scene of a collision at 104th Street and King George Boulevard in Surrey on April 25, 2018.

Righ Knight

The witness said the driver seemed all right but added that the car was “smashed.”

Global News has reached out to the Surrey RCMP for comment.

