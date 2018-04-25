London police appeal to public in search for missing woman

The London Police Service is appealing to the public for help locating Rodna Spasic, 57, of London.

Spasic was last seen on Wednesday, April 25 at roughly 10 a.m. in the area of Princess Avenue and English Street.

She is described as white, five-foot-four, and 150 lbs with shoulder length grey hair. She was wearing a dark coloured three-quarter length coat, grey pants, black shoes, and was carrying a black umbrella.

Police are concerned for her welfare.