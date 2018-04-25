Canada
April 25, 2018 11:06 pm
Updated: April 25, 2018 11:09 pm

London police appeal to public in search for missing woman

By Staff 980 CFPL
Rodna Spasic, 57, was last seen Wednesday morning in the area of Princess Avenue and English Street.

Rodna Spasic, 57, was last seen Wednesday morning in the area of Princess Avenue and English Street.

via London Police Service
A A

The London Police Service is appealing to the public for help locating Rodna Spasic, 57, of London.

Spasic was last seen on Wednesday, April 25 at roughly 10 a.m. in the area of Princess Avenue and English Street.

She is described as white, five-foot-four, and 150 lbs with shoulder length grey hair. She was wearing a dark coloured three-quarter length coat, grey pants, black shoes, and was carrying a black umbrella.

Police are concerned for her welfare.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
London Police
Missing Woman
Rodna Spasic

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News