Ontario election 2018: Humber River—Black Creek riding
Voters in Humber River—Black Creek head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.
Candidates
Liberals: Deanna Sgro
PC: Cyma Musarat
NDP: Tom Rakocevic
Green: Kirsten Bennett
Geography
The riding in located on the west side of North York and its rough boundaries are Humber River on the west, Steeles Avenue West on the north, Keele Street on the east, Grandravine Drive, Black Creek, Sheppard Avenue West, Jane Street and Highway 401 on the south.
History
The riding of Humber River—Black Creek is largely the same as the old York West riding. It was renamed after the 2014 Ontario election as a part of a provincial riding redistribution process that saw new ridings created and several existing riding boundaries changed. The York West riding was represented by long-time Liberal MPP Mario Sergio, who is not seeking reelection.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.