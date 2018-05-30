Ontario election 2018: Humber River—Black Creek riding

Voters in Humber River—Black Creek head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Deanna Sgro

PC: Cyma Musarat

NDP: Tom Rakocevic

Green: Kirsten Bennett

Geography

The riding in located on the west side of North York and its rough boundaries are Humber River on the west, Steeles Avenue West on the north, Keele Street on the east, Grandravine Drive, Black Creek, Sheppard Avenue West, Jane Street and Highway 401 on the south.

History

The riding of Humber River—Black Creek is largely the same as the old York West riding. It was renamed after the 2014 Ontario election as a part of a provincial riding redistribution process that saw new ridings created and several existing riding boundaries changed. The York West riding was represented by long-time Liberal MPP Mario Sergio, who is not seeking reelection.