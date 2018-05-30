Ontario election 2018: Hamilton Mountain riding

Voters in Hamilton Mountain head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Damin Starr

PC: Esther Pauls

NDP: Monique Taylor (incumbent)

Green: David Urquhart

Geography

Hamilton Mountain runs south of the Niagara Escarpment all the way to Rymal Road in between Mountain Brow Boulevard and the Hamilton West—Ancaster—Dundas riding.

History

The NDP’s Monique Taylor was elected to a second term in 2014 with a solid 47 per cent of the vote after defeating Liberal MPP Sophia Aggelonitis in 2011. The NDP’s Brian Charlton held the riding from 1977 to 1995.

By the numbers

104,875 people lived in this 33 sq. km riding as of 2016.