Ontario election 2018: Hamilton Mountain riding
Voters in Hamilton Mountain head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.
Candidates
Liberals: Damin Starr
PC: Esther Pauls
NDP: Monique Taylor (incumbent)
Green: David Urquhart
Geography
Hamilton Mountain runs south of the Niagara Escarpment all the way to Rymal Road in between Mountain Brow Boulevard and the Hamilton West—Ancaster—Dundas riding.
History
The NDP’s Monique Taylor was elected to a second term in 2014 with a solid 47 per cent of the vote after defeating Liberal MPP Sophia Aggelonitis in 2011. The NDP’s Brian Charlton held the riding from 1977 to 1995.
By the numbers
104,875 people lived in this 33 sq. km riding as of 2016.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.