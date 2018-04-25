Vigil held to mark 7th anniversary of Surrey teen’s murder

Friends and family of a man teen murdered in Surrey gathered Tuesday for an emotional vigil on the seventh anniversary of his death.

Supporters gathered at Frank Hurt Secondary in Newton, where 19-year-old Devon Allaire-Bell was fatally stabbed in an attack by five men on Easter weekend while playing soccer.

“Devon was an amazing young man who would touch the hearts of so many people… to those friends he was the kind of person who they could trust,” said his father Wayne.

His mother, Cynthia Allaire-Bell, repeated an appeal to the public for information around her son’s stabbing death.

“I believe this year it will be different. I think somebody finally… I think somebody’s finally gonna have to have a conscience and speak out because you know, I mean, it’s not just my son that it can happen to, it can happen to anybody’s.”

On Monday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said it had identified some of the suspects, but asked anyone with information to come forward.