Ontario election 2018: Etobicoke North riding

Voters in Etobicoke North head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Dr. Shafiq Qaadri (incumbent)

PC: Doug Ford

NDP: Mahamud Amin

Green: Nancy Ghuman

Geography

The riding is in the northwest corner of Toronto and its rough boundaries are the Mississauga-Toronto border on the west, Steeles Avenue West on the north, the Humber River on the east and Dixon Road, Martin Grove Road and Eglinton Avenue West on the south.

History

Qaadri, who most recently served as the Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Citizenship and Immigration, is seeking his fifth term as a MPP and was first elected provincially in 2003. The riding was previously held by the Ontario PC Party and newly-elected party leader Doug Ford is looking to take this seat back for the PCs.