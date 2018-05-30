Ontario election 2018: Elgin—Middlesex—London riding

Voters in Elgin—Middlesex—London head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Carlie Forsythe

PC: Jeff Yurek (incumbent)

NDP: Amanda Stratton

Green: Bronagh Morgan

Geography

An oddly shaped riding, Elgin-Middlesex-London spans all of Elgin County across Lake Erie but also extends north around its midpoint to encompass Thames Centre and the outskirts of southwest London. (Included in this riding is that part of London south of a line following Dingman Creek to Southdale Road to White Oak Road to Exeter Road to Meg Drive to Jalna Boulevard to Ernest Avenue to Bradley Avenue to the Wenige Expressway to Arran Place to Bradley Avenue.)

History

Jeff Yurek won this riding for the Progressive Conservatives in 2014, defeating New Democrat candidate Kathy Cornish by more than 8,000 votes. Yurek has held this riding since winning in 2011. The riding was held by Steve Peters from 1999 to 2011, who was previously the mayor of St. Thomas, the riding’s largest city.

By the numbers

Population: 115,052

Population density (per square km): 46.3

Median age: 42.7

Median Income: $34,771

Average household size: 2.5

Language spoken: (6.75%) more than 7,000 listing German as mother tongue on 2016 census

A rural riding, Elgin-Middlesex-London has a population density of 46.3 people per square kilometre and a median age of 42.7. This riding has a strong German heritage, with 6.75 per cent of people listing it as their mother tongue in the last census.