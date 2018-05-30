Ontario election 2018: Brantford—Brant riding

Voters in Brantford—Brant head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Ruby Toor

PC: Will Bouma

NDP: Alex Felsky

Green: Ken Burns

Geography

Brantford–Brant is a 844 sq. km area near Hamilton and includes the city of Brantford and Brant County and Six Nations and New Credit reserves.

History

This riding was previously known as Brant and was represented by Liberal MPP Dave Levac since 1999. Levac, who served as speaker of the legislature, is not seeking a sixth term. Current NDP candidate Alex Felsky also ran for the seat in 2014, landing in third place.

Prior to 1999, the area had two seats – one for Brantford (which tended to vote for the ruling party), and one for the surrounding county, which voted for Liberal MPP (and former leader) Robert Nixon from 1962-1991and his father Harry for 40 years before that.

By the numbers

The riding is home to 130,300 people, according to 2016 Census data.