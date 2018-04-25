Canada
April 25, 2018 6:34 pm
Updated: April 25, 2018 6:38 pm

Duplex fire in Saskatoon’s Fairhaven neighbourhood

Saskatoon emergency services were called to a duplex fire in the 200-block of Lochrie Crescent on Wednesday.

The Saskatoon Fire Department dealt with a duplex fire in the Fairhaven neighbourhood on Wednesday.

It was reported just after noon in the 200-block of Lochrie Crescent.

Crews arrived to find heavy flames and heavy smoke coming from the rear deck area of the building. Every person had evacuated the home safely.

Firefighters removed a cat, which was also not hurt.

The fire department said the blaze was under control at around 1:10 p.m. CT.

There’s no word on the cause of the blaze.

