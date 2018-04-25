Duplex fire in Saskatoon’s Fairhaven neighbourhood

The Saskatoon Fire Department dealt with a duplex fire in the Fairhaven neighbourhood on Wednesday.

It was reported just after noon in the 200-block of Lochrie Crescent.

READ MORE: Minor injuries reported in Saskatoon apartment fire

Crews arrived to find heavy flames and heavy smoke coming from the rear deck area of the building. Every person had evacuated the home safely.

Firefighters removed a cat, which was also not hurt.

The fire department said the blaze was under control at around 1:10 p.m. CT.

There’s no word on the cause of the blaze.