Residents still in shock after 2 people found dead in Midale

Residents in the small town of Midale are still trying to get over the shock after two people were found dead early Friday morning at the Midway Restaurant and Bar.

“Everybody’s trying to figure out what happened,” resident Bernie Prawdzik said. “Nothing like [this] has ever happened here since I’ve been here.”

In a previous release, police said Weyburn and Estevan RCMP responded to the call shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Two people are dead in Midale, Saskatchewan, and RCMP are calling the case suspicious. Although details are scarce right now, Global’s @CPraillGlobal is on scene. pic.twitter.com/bElEKPHNhh — Global Regina (@GlobalRegina) April 21, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

While police haven’t released the names of the deceased, several friends and residents have confirmed their identities to Global News as owner Patrick Ng and his employee Marylou Clauson.

“Marylou was the bookkeeper he hired when he took over his portion of the bar, I think it was around five years ago,” Prawdzik said.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating two suspicious deaths at Midale’s Midway Restaurant and Bar

Prawdzik has lived in the town for nearly 38 years and owns the local variety store. He said what once was a booming oil town has now fallen on hard times since a slow down in the oil industry.

“I know the deceased and I’ve known him for years and he’s been in a depressed mood for the last month or two over a slow down in the business,” Prawdzik explained.

In the week leading up to his death, Prawdzik said Ng paid him a visit and said he was struggling financially.

Police are still trying to piece together what happened that morning of April 20 but said they aren’t looking for new suspects.

“Everybody’s got their version of what happened and so far as I know, it’s just rumors,” Prawdzik said.