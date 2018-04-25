Hamilton cop found guilty of obstruction of justice, other offences

A Hamilton police officer has been found guilty of obstruction of justice, breach of trust, bribery, and cocaine trafficking.

Craig Ruthowsky was arrested in 2015 as part of a massive Toronto police guns and gangs investigation called “Project Pharaoh.”

The detective constable was suspended from the Hamilton Police guns and gangs unit and was placed on trial for allegedly giving sensitive police information to drug traffickers in exchange for cash.

“We respect the decision of the jury.” Hamilton Police Chief Eric Girt

READ MORE: Hamilton police officer on trial for breach of trust, obstruction of justice and drug trafficking

Hamilton Police Chief Eric Girt has issued the following statement: “This afternoon, the jury returned a verdict of guilty on several counts in the indictment against Officer Craig Ruthowsky. We respect the decision of the jury. As the matter remains before the courts for sentencing, the Hamilton Police Service will not be making any further comments.”

Court heard that Ruthowsky was part of a “pay for protection” scheme in which he would tell a Hamilton drug dealer, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, the locations of pending search warrants and covert investigative techniques used by police officers in exchange for $20,000 a month.

The jury heard that Toronto police investigating Project Pharaoh were first made aware of Ruthowsky’s involvement with drug traffickers when they were listening to a wiretapped phone call on May 24, 2015.

Jurors found the 45-year-old Ruthowsky not guilty of conspiracy to traffic marijuana.

The jury had been deliberating since Monday.