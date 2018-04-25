Notley calls U of A Suzuki decision ‘tone deaf’ but supports university independence and debate

Premier Rachel Notley says she does not agree with the University of Alberta’s decision to grant an honorary degree to high-profile oilsands critic David Suzuki.

“Speaking personally as an alumni, I’m not a big fan of this decision,” she said on Wednesday. “If I’d been on the senate, I wouldn’t personally have voted for it.

“It struck me as being a bit tone deaf but academic independence, university independence, is important.”

Notley stressed the university is built on academic freedom and autonomy, and that must be respected.

“The integrity and the independence of academic institutions must be allowed to continue, regardless of any particular issue.

“It is absolutely the university’s right and obligation to make that decision. It is absolutely their right and obligation to defend that decision and I’m sure they will do so.”

Suzuki is to receive an honorary science degree on June 7, but the award has brought a flood of complaints to the university, along with critical public letters from its deans of business and

engineering.

Suzuki, a longtime environmentalist and host of the Nature of Things television show, has called for Alberta’s oilsands to be shut down.

Notley avoided criticizing Suzuki directly, but says her government’s efforts to find a middle ground between economic progress and environmental sustainability are undermined when the

debate is polarized.

“Our government has worked very hard over the last three years to move away from this divisive approach to addressing environmental progress and economic sustainability,” Notley said on Wednesday.

“As long as you allow that debate to be polarized, you ensure the failure of both objectives.”

“Dealing with the environment and the economy as complimentary objectives as opposed to competing objectives is the better way to go,” the premier said. “On that particular matter I have to disagree with Dr. Suzuki.”

University president David Turpin says the school stands by the decision, noting that knowledge and progress are built on the free exchange of ideas, no matter how uncomfortable some of them may be.

The head of the U of A students’ union says she’s fielding a lot of calls from donors who want to their money to go to somewhere else in light of the Suzuki decision.

“There is also a large concern from students on the donations that are being pulled out. Donations sometimes directly impact the quality of education that students are able to receive and students are not a big part of the senate, which is the group that decides on honorary degrees,” SU president Marina Banister said.

She added some people have called her requesting their money be directed to the students’ union.

“If they’re wanting to make a statement against the university, I would encourage them not to pull their money out entirely, but instead to make sure the donation money they are giving is in fact going directly to students so it doesn’t harm the student education process despite what controversy may be occurring,” Banister said.

She said students are watching closely as this controversy develops.

“Students are very frustrated. It just seems to be one thing after the other with the University of Alberta.

“Budget costs, student cost increases, ignoring protests … privacy breaches, executive compensation review, you name it.”

The president of the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce sent a letter to Turpin on Wednesday, asking the U of A to withdraw the honorary degree.

“We have heard loud and clear that the business community does not support the U of A’s decision to grant an honorary degree to David Suzuki,” CEO Janet Riopel explained.

“At this critical moment, when our energy and resource sectors are being threatened, when pipelines are being blocked through unilateral and unconstitutional actions, and when the future of Alberta’s economy hangs in the balance, the Edmonton Chamber and the Edmonton Metropolitan Region business community stands firm in our support for responsible resource development.”

— With files from The Canadian Press