Innisfil school raises over $18,000 for young adults affected by cancer

Lake Simcoe Public School in Innisfil has raised more than $18,000 for a cancer charity, completely smashing an initial fundraising goal.

In a surprise reveal in the school’s gymnasium Thursday morning, event coordinator and kindergarten teacher Tonia Ballantyne announced the school had raised $18,420 for Young Adult Cancer Canada (YACC).

The event, called “Shave for the Brave,” raised money for YACC, a Canadian charity whose mission is to support young adults who have been affected by cancer.

On Thursday, 73 participants, among them students, staff and a few parents, elected to have their heads shaved to support young adults bravely battling cancer.

“Young adults are usually the first in their peer group to be diagnosed with cancer,” said Geoff Eaton, executive director of YACC.

Diagnosis forces young adults to face the possible end of their lives, just as they’re just getting started, not to mention all the work that needs to be done after treatment to get them back to a place where they can continue to build careers, raise families, and celebrate life, Eaton added. “YACC’s programs help them do that.”

Lake Simcoe school principal Jennifer Henderson challenged the community to raise $15,000, and offered to shave her head as an incentive. When it was announced that the goal had been surpassed, she bravely donned a gown to shave off her locks.

Henderson said the decision was about leading by example. When she told the kids they’d be asked to shave for the brave, she realized she needed to show that she was supporting the initiative as well. “I wanted the kids to know that hair grows back and we are here supporting them and supporting an amazing cause.”

Yet Henderson’s decision was an emotional one. Her father, a two-time cancer survivor, looked on from the crowd. “It was a piece of my heart, to say he’s beaten cancer and to be able to support the cause as well.”

Henderson said Thursday’s event far surpassed expectations. “Our school has just unbelievably come together in a short period of time and exceeded all of our expectations: $18,000 raised for an amazing cause.”

Jenn Roos, a designated early childhood educator at Lake Simcoe school, agreed to shave her head alongside Henderson. “I think it’s been a very inspiring and empowering event, and I’m just so thankful to be a part of it, and raise money for such a great cause.”

Roos says that for her, the decision to shave her head was family related. “Cancer has really touched my family quite a lot, and I just thought it was a great event, and it was time for a change.”

Ballantyne said it’s all about the awareness. “It’s amazing for our school community to come together and raise funds for such an amazing cause. For me, it’s not about the money first, though. It’s about educating others on the situations young adults are in when diagnosed at a time where their own lives are really just getting started.”

Participation in the event more than doubled from last year. Combined with last year’s donations, the school has now raised over $26,000 for YACC.

For more information about YACC, and where you can donate to LSPS Shave for the Brave, click here.