Northern Saskatchewan death likely due to exposure: RCMP

RCMP believe a man likely died of exposure when he apparently got lost during a fishing tournament in northern Saskatchewan.

Police say Billy Dzeylion, 33, was last seen heading out on his snowmobile near Wollaston Lake on April 20.

His friends reported him missing on Sunday and searchers later found his body about a kilometre from his machine in an area roughly 15 kilometres south of the community.

It’s believed his snowmobile may have broken down.

Dzeylion’s death is not considered suspicious.

Wollaston Lake is approximately 700 kilometres north of Saskatoon.