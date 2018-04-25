Tourism Winnipeg takes over Saint Paul Twitter account after playoff bet

The sting of the Wild’s loss against the Winnipeg Jets continues to hit Minnesota.

The two tourism groups made an online bet. Whoever won got to take over the other’s Twitter account for one hour.

Alright, guys, here's the deal…We lost a bet with @TourismWPG over the @mnwild–@NHLJets series, so they'll be taking over our account from 11-noon today. It'll be okay, we promise. You might even learn a little something cool about our neighbors to the north 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/HNYZRcURwr — Visit Saint Paul (@SaintPaul) April 25, 2018

On Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon Tourism Winnipeg (@TourismWPG) was handed the keys – or password – to the Visit Saint Paul (@saintpaul) account.

Immediately, the tweets started to promote all the wonderful sites around Manitoba’s capital city.

.@TourismWPG here! One of the many great things about Saint Paul is that it is relatively close to the world-class city of #Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. That place is so magical you'd swear it was the setting for a @jk_rowling book. Like, just look at this place! Magnificent. pic.twitter.com/aEGYCUNufN — Visit Saint Paul (@SaintPaul) April 25, 2018

The Jets and the Wild faced off during the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

After five games, the Winnipeg Jets took down the Wild and advanced to the second round.

They will now take on the Nashville Predators. The first tilt is set for Friday night at 7 p.m.