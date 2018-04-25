Tourism Winnipeg takes over Saint Paul Twitter account after playoff bet
The sting of the Wild’s loss against the Winnipeg Jets continues to hit Minnesota.
The two tourism groups made an online bet. Whoever won got to take over the other’s Twitter account for one hour.
On Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon Tourism Winnipeg (@TourismWPG) was handed the keys – or password – to the Visit Saint Paul (@saintpaul) account.
Immediately, the tweets started to promote all the wonderful sites around Manitoba’s capital city.
The Jets and the Wild faced off during the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
After five games, the Winnipeg Jets took down the Wild and advanced to the second round.
They will now take on the Nashville Predators. The first tilt is set for Friday night at 7 p.m.
