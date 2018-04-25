Gas prices hit record high in Metro Vancouver and could go higher, analysts say

Gas prices reached another record high in Metro Vancouver Wednesday.

The price of a litre of regular gasoline is now $1.589 at many stations throughout the region. While the jump was predicted by analysts, the price is still expected to go higher.

A weakening Canadian dollar means gas prices in Metro Vancouver are going to move even closer to the $1.60 mark.

“This past two or three weeks have been record after record falling,” said gas analyst Dan McTeague. “About a month ago we broke through the $1.544 range, which was the highest ever recorded as an average in Metro Vancouver.”

“That average is definitely on its way out.”

Feeling the squeeze at Davie and Burrard. @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/JO2kLNGKiB — Nadia Stewart (@nadia_stewart) April 25, 2018

This is in North Vancouver as of 11pm last night. pic.twitter.com/oBr2wVlip0 — Dallas Groot (@iamgroot11) April 25, 2018

A 2018 fuel price outlook report by GasBuddy.com predicted averages between $1.46 and $1.52 per litre at the start of the year.

The average driver will spend an extra $600 to $700 annually to fill up, said McTeague.