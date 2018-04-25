Economy
April 25, 2018 10:50 am

Gas prices hit record high in Metro Vancouver and could go higher, analysts say

By Online News Producer  Global News

The price of gas at the Esso station at Davie and Burrard on Wednesday April 25, 2018.

Nadia Stewart / Global News
Gas prices reached another record high in Metro Vancouver Wednesday.

The price of a litre of regular gasoline is now $1.589 at many stations throughout the region. While the jump was predicted by analysts, the price is still expected to go higher.

A weakening Canadian dollar means gas prices in Metro Vancouver are going to move even closer to the $1.60 mark.

“This past two or three weeks have been record after record falling,” said gas analyst Dan McTeague. “About a month ago we broke through the $1.544 range, which was the highest ever recorded as an average in Metro Vancouver.”

“That average is definitely on its way out.”

2018 fuel price outlook report by GasBuddy.com predicted averages between $1.46 and $1.52 per litre at the start of the year.

The average driver will spend an extra $600 to $700 annually to fill up, said McTeague.

