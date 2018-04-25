Winnipeg airport looks to add more direct flights, larger planes after record year

2017 was another record year for the James Armstrong Richardson International Airport.

The Winnipeg Airports Authority holds its annual public meeting Wednesday. It will outline the fourth year of record growth in terms of the number of passengers, destinations and flights, buoyed by increased traffic for the Canada Summer Games.

“We’ve felt for some time that this was an under-served community. By being able to get in front of our airline partners, show them where there’s a real opportunity in Winnipeg, it’s really worked well,” explained WAA president Barry Rempel.

“Whether it’s WestJet, Air Canada or even Flair, they’ve all had a tremendous contribution to the growth and availability. What they like about it is that every seat that’s added, is filled.”

Rempel said the next area of growth will see larger airplanes on the busiest routes out of this city.

“For example, the flights to Vancouver are primarily now going to be the airbus aircraft, the same over to Toronto. So although not all destinations are getting more flights, what we’re seeing is the larger aircraft coming back into the market.”

As for more direct flights to destinations like New York, Los Angeles and the Philippines, Rempel said they’re working on it.

“You mention all the hot buttons of the flights that our commercial team is working on diligently. It’s a little early right now, carriers are typically planning their schedules a year in advance for where they’re going to deploy their assets. We’re certainly anxious to have a couple carriers stand up and say, ‘Yep, now’s the time.'”

At the moment, there are nearly 60 destinations served by non-stop flights out of Winnipeg.