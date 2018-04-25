Outgoing Western University president passed over for top job at University of Maine

Amit Chakma won’t be headed to the University of Maine.

Western University’s outgoing president was in the running to be the American school’s next president, but in early April officials announced Joan Ferrini-Mundy was selected from the pool of candidates instead.

She takes over the role at the beginning of July.

Chakma announced last November that he planned to leave Western after his second term as president comes to an end in June 2019.

The search is currently on for his replacement.