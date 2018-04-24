Riders release 4, including veteran player Peter Dyakowski as mini-camp begins

Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach and GM Chris Jones has made some roster changes ahead of the team hitting the field in Florida for their annual mini-camp by releasing four players, including veteran offensive lineman, Peter Dyakowski, and adding 22 CFL rookie players to the club.

READ MORE: You can now purchase your Rider season tickets without being on the wait list

Aside from the release of Dyakowski, offensive lineman Eddie Meredith, safety Jeff Hechts, and defensive back Taylor Mays have also been released.

The majority of the 22 CFL rookies were recruited to the club during individual workouts or smaller camps.

READ MORE: Saskatoon hosting 2018 Saskatchewan Roughriders training camp

Bringing them to a camp like the annual mini-camp provides the coaches with a better chance to judge the rookies’ abilities, which would lead to a spot in training camp next month.