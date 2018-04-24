Saint John set to tackle residential deer population

Saint John Common Council is considering what to do about a large number of deer – and the problems that go with it – in one of its residential neighbourhoods.

Parks and Recreation Deputy Commissioner Tim O’Reilly delivered a presentation to council on Monday detailing several of the municipality’s options, including the implementation of what is called a nuisance program.

Special permits would be issued to homeowners to allow them to hunt the animals – which would coincide with hunting season.

Saint John Deputy Mayor Shirley McAlary thinks there’s a lack of solid evidence to warrant such extreme measures.

“Somebody who’s an amateur out with a bow and arrow shooting or trying to shoot a deer, if you do that you may not kill the deer, so you’re going to leave an arrow in a deer and let it run off in the woods and maybe in five to six days it’ll die,” said McAlary.

Ray Crowdis has lived in the Millidgeville area of Saint John for years.

He’s taken measures to protect his property from deer, including erecting a fence.

But Crowdis is convinced the number of deer in his neighbourhood has actually dropped. He thinks urban sprawl has a lot to do with why many think the deer population has grown.

“Because we’ve moved into where the deer used to live,” said Crowdis,

“So we’re taking away their territory, so I guess they have a right to come in and eat whatever you plant.”

Before any hunting program is implemented, the city will consult with the public, continue to gather information, and if need be, issue a request to the province to enact the program. A similar program was adopted in the nearby Kennebecasis Valley several years ago.

For now, O’Reilly says first steps include posting road signs in areas where there’s a higher volume of deer collisions. He also has advice for residents.

“Feeding deer draws urban deer population in,” he explained. “Having vegetation on your property that deer like to eat is an issue.”

Council will decide whether to move forward with a request for a nuisance program by the end of June.