Quebec hoping to reduce use of paper in justice system

The Quebec government says it hopes to greatly reduce the use of paper in the province’s judicial system in order to make it much more efficient.

READ MORE: Quebec justice minister worried by report about lawyers using jurors’ Facebook pages

The emphasis on making sure documents and files are computerized is part of a $500-million investment over five years in the justice system that was announced in last month’s provincial budget.

READ MORE: Quebec Bar files motion calling on province to change law drafting process

Justice Minister Stephanie Vallée also said Tuesday there will also be more use of video conferences between detention centres and courthouses when an arraignment is expected to be brief.

READ MORE: Quebec Justice Minister Stephanie Vallée won’t seek re-election

The goal is to cut costs related to the transfer of people who face charges.