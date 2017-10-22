Quebec justice minister promises to clarify rules surrounding face-covering ban

Quebec’s justice minister says she’ll clarify the rules surrounding the application of the government’s controversial religious neutrality bill in the coming days.

Stéphanie Vallée says she’s shocked by the intense reaction to Bill 62, which requires anyone giving or receiving state services to do so with an uncovered face.

Opponents have called the bill an attack on Muslim women, and municipal politicians have said it’s unfair to ask bus drivers or library workers to decide who gets services.

The premiers of Alberta and Ontario have denounced the bill and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said governments shouldn’t tell women what they can and can’t wear.

Vallée says she’ll publish the rules this week that will explain exactly when, where and how people will have to show their faces.

She notes that the legislation doesn’t target any religious group and says most Quebecers agree with the principle behind the bill.