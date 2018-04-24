Guelph Transit installing 52 new bus shelters

Guelph Transit say it is installing 52 new shelters at various bus stops across the city, bringing the total number of shelters to 110.

According to a news release on Tuesday, 15 shelters were installed earlier this month, another 15 will be in place in May, and the remaining 22 will be erected in June.

The City said of the 52, only two are replacing existing shelters.

“The new shelters are part of our ongoing commitment to improving customer service on and off the bus,” said Robin Gerus, interim general manager of Guelph Transit. “We’re confident the shelters will be a welcome addition for riders along our routes.”

The cost to install one shelter, which includes a bench and concrete pad, is between $7,000 and $10,000, according to the city.

The work is being funded through a $9-million public transit infrastructure fund, which was announced by the governments of Ontario and Canada in March 2017.

The funding is being matched by the City of Guelph.