Rachel Notley talking Trans Mountain commitment in community where pipeline begins

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley will give a speech about the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion in the community where the Kinder Morgan project originates.

Notley will speak at the Sherwood Park & District Chamber of Commerce to reinforce the government’s commitment to the project.

The $7.4-billion project would triple the capacity of the existing line from Strathcona County to Burnaby, to get more oil to overseas markets and fetch a better price.

The tension between Alberta and B.C. over the line remains high, as B.C. Premier John Horgan’s government continues to try to block the already green-lit expansion, which Notley says “will be built.”

The project was approved by the federal government in 2016 but has since faced court challenges and permit delays in B.C. Horgan’s government says it still has concerns over the impact of the expansion on the potential for oil spills in its waterways and on its coastline.

Horgan’s opposition to Trans Mountain is rooted, in part, in the fact that his NDP government depends on the support of the Green Party, which opposes the project. This opposition is the main reason Kinder Morgan put the brakes on non-essential funding for the project earlier this month.

Kinder Morgan announced April 8 it was scaling back construction, citing obstruction by B.C. that put the financial viability of the pipeline in question. It gave a deadline of May 31 for a clear signal the project can get built.

Earlier this month, Horgan and Notley met in Ottawa with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Trudeau has said Ottawa will join talks with Alberta and Kinder Morgan to work out a financing arrangement to ensure the project gets built.

— With files from Ian Bickis and Dean Bennett, the Canadian Press, and Jessica Vomiero, Global News